How Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting the fortune post their divorce

At the time of the divorce announcement, the couple had a combined wealth of $145bn

Bill and Melinda Gates attend the Presidential Medals of Freedom ceremonies in 2016. Reuters
Bill and Melinda Gates attend the Presidential Medals of Freedom ceremonies in 2016. Reuters

The divorce, on paper, sounds common enough: the years go by, the kids grow up, the couple drifts apart. The marriage, they finally tell a court, has become “irretrievably broken”.

But that’s where the familiar outlines of many a breakup end, because this one concerns Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.

In financial terms, this is a split for the ages. Untangling their combined fortune after 27 years of marriage is a colossal undertaking. There are the mansions and the private jets. Vast tracts of land and a hotel brand. Huge investments in public corporations and private businesses.

And, of course, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – the largest philanthropic organisation of its type on the planet.

Read More

American philanthropist Melinda Gates has received shares worth more than $3bn from her husband, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, since the couple announced plans to divorce. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi Bill Gates’s holding company transfers $2bn shares to Melinda Gates

The world’s top 10 most expensive divorces

“They’re probably about the biggest divorce imaginable,” said Janet George, a family law attorney at McKinley Irvin.

The work has already begun, starting with a separation contract, according to the petition for divorce Ms French Gates, 56, filed in their longtime home state of Washington.

She signed the papers from Bellevue, where they have a sprawling $130 million lakefront mansion. Bill Gates, 65, signed from Palm Desert, in southern California, where they own another home.

Representatives for the pair declined to comment on the divorce and whether they had a pre-nuptial agreement.

But a pre-nup, if there is one, wouldn’t matter, because the separation contract supersedes any previous agreement.

There have already been more than $3 billion of transfers from Cascade Investment, also known as BMGI (Bill and Melinda Gates Investments), to French Gates, a sliver of their $145bn fortune at the time of the divorce announcement.

So far, there’s no clear pattern to how the shares are being divided.

.
.

The 2.25 million shares of Deere & Company Ms French Gates received are worth about $800m, but they made up just 7 per cent of the ex-couple’s total stake in the company. Meanwhile, she received all the firm’s shares in Coca-Cola Femsa, a Mexican distributor, worth around $130m.

It may never be made public what happens with their collection of private companies, such as the Four Seasons brand in which they bought a 47.5 per cent stake in back in 2007 along with Saudi Arabian Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud. Or their property investments, which make them the largest private farmland owner in the US.

Though not part of their fortune, one of the couple’s biggest assets is their foundation, which has $50bn in assets, more than 1,600 employees and offices globally.

Their philanthropy has particularly transformed Bill’s reputation from the monopolistic capitalist behind Microsoft to techno-geek do-gooder tackling global hunger and health.

The divorce has already cost Mr Gates some of that image, with reports of infidelity, his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and coverage that his money manager Michael Larson operated a toxic work environment.

Mr Gates and Ms French Gates have established their own philanthropic arms outside of the foundation and their interests have diverged in recent years – Bill on climate change, Melinda on gender equality. For the career philanthropists they’ve become, that means how the fortune is split will determine where funding flows to these causes for decades.

Published: June 13, 2021 09:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A file photo of a migrant fleeing the Moria camp fire on the Greek island of Lesbos in September last year. AFP

Four Afghan asylum seekers jailed in Greece over Moria camp blaze

Europe
Pilgrims observe social distancing while circumambulating the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Ministry of Media via AP

Saudi Arabia restricts Hajj to residents for a second year

Saudi Arabia
Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Distance learning at UAE public schools to continue after term 3 exams

Education
Formal agreement is likely come in a session on Sunday addressed by broadcaster and campaignerSir David Attenborough. Courtesy Emirates Literature Foundation

G7 backs Nature Compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss

Europe
From left: Dr Sunitha Joseph, Dr Ulrich Wernery and Dr Marina Caveney who developed the African horse sickness vaccine. Courtesy: Central Veterinary Research Laboratory

UAE-made vaccine could eradicate African horse sickness

UAE
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams