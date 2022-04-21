Why Elon Musk may own a lithium mine before owning Twitter

Elon Musk may be in the news for his interest in Twitter, but it is his tweet about lithium that may prove the most consequential, as the price for the rare metal surges.

"Price of lithium has gone to insane levels! Tesla might actually have to get into the mining & refining directly at scale, unless costs improve," the Tesla founder tweeted this month.

Price of lithium has gone to insane levels! Tesla might actually have to get into the mining & refining directly at scale, unless costs improve.



There is no shortage of the element itself, as lithium is almost everywhere on Earth, but pace of extraction/refinement is slow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2022

There are no further reported developments on Tesla's plans for lithium mining. But as Mr Musk pointed out, despite being called a rare metal lithium is not scarce. It is, however, used extensively in the batteries that underpin electrification and demand is far outpacing supply.

The cost of lithium – which rose nearly four-fold in the past year, according to an index of global prices compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence – jeopardises the transition from fossil fuels to electric power and renewables. While lithium has been dragged into the turmoil surrounding commodities after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prices were already soaring before the war as demand surged amid a global race to net-zero emissions and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Quote I don’t think supply can keep up with demand which means one of two things, either we slow the pace of decarbonisation – which seems to be politicians’ favoured route currently – or you pay more for it Ben Yearsley, investment director

With electric car sales continuing to grow around the world, some countries have begun to take urgent action to counter runaway price rises and a supply crunch.

In the US, President Joe Biden last month invoked the Defence Production Act, a Cold War-era law that gives him sweeping emergency powers to control domestic industries, in an effort to shore up domestic supplies of lithium and other critical minerals in the battery supply chain such as nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite.

And in China – by far the world’s largest consumer of lithium – the government has reportedly begun telling companies involved in electric vehicle production that it wants cost of the metal to return to sustainable levels as soaring prices have increased inflation for manufacturers and threaten to eventually hurt consumer demand.

But will lithium production ever be able to meet demand as countries around the world aim for net zero emissions targets?

“Batteries are a key driver of lithium and other metals and currently there is a supply squeeze – partly driven by Russia invading Ukraine but also by a big pick-up in demand over the last few years,” said Ben Yearsley, a British investment director tracking global energy markets.

“I don’t think supply can keep up with demand, which means one of two things, either we slow the pace of decarbonisation – which seems to be politicians’ favoured route currently – or you pay more for it. Either way, that doesn’t get more metal out of the ground,” he told The National.

Hinting at a possible silver lining to the situation, Mr Yearsley said: “The Russia-Ukraine war shows how important energy security is – that’s actually fairly good for decarbonisation, with things like wind power abundant. However, lots of the ingredients needed are from conflicted areas.”

Demand for electric cars has held up even as the cost of producing the lithium-ion batteries that power them jumped by more than 50 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 over the previous year.

Environmental concerns and rising fuel costs since the war began in Ukraine are pushing more consumers towards buying electric vehicles despite their higher sticker prices.

Experts say the demand is only likely to grow from here.