France agrees to provide $2.2bn in financing for Egypt

The financing includes a concessional government loan of around €800 million for upgrades to Line 1 of Cairo's metro

France's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks to reporters after his meeting with the Egyptian prime minister at the prime minister's office in Cairo. AFP 
France said on Sunday it would provide Egypt with some €1.8 billion ($2.2bn) in financing for projects including the Cairo metro, power generation and water management, in what officials called a major boost to bilateral co-operation.

The financing includes a concessional government loan of around €800 million for upgrades to Line 1 of Cairo's metro, which dates to the 1980s. Another €1bn of financing from AFD, France's development agency, will cover a range of projects over the next five years.

Further state-guaranteed loans worth a possible €2bn for a new metro route in Cairo - Line 6 - would be negotiated over the next six months, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said during a trip to the Egyptian capital.

France and Egypt have forged close ties since Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became president in 2014.

Co-operation has included billions of dollars in arms sales to a country France considers a vital partner in countering Islamist militancy. In May, France announced a new €4bn deal to deliver 30 Dassault warplanes to Egypt beginning in 2024.

Mr Le Maire said France considered Egypt a strategic partner and had chosen to expand its commercial dealings with the North African country following a visit by Mr Sisi to Paris in December.

"France will substantially increase its direct exposure to Egypt, becoming the first counter-party for government to government loans," he said.

Projects announced on Sunday include the construction of a railway line between Aswan in southern Egypt and Wadi Halfa in neighbouring Sudan, Egypt's cabinet said. AFD will also provide €150m to support building a universal health insurance programme.

Updated: June 13, 2021 10:27 PM

