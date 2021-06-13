France agrees to provide $2.2bn in financing for Egypt

France said on Sunday it would provide Egypt with some €1.8 billion ($2.2bn) in financing for projects including the Cairo metro, power generation and water management, in what officials called a major boost to bilateral co-operation.

The financing includes a concessional government loan of around €800 million for upgrades to Line 1 of Cairo's metro, which dates to the 1980s. Another €1bn of financing from AFD, France's development agency, will cover a range of projects over the next five years.

Further state-guaranteed loans worth a possible €2bn for a new metro route in Cairo - Line 6 - would be negotiated over the next six months, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said during a trip to the Egyptian capital.

France and Egypt have forged close ties since Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became president in 2014.

Co-operation has included billions of dollars in arms sales to a country France considers a vital partner in countering Islamist militancy. In May, France announced a new €4bn deal to deliver 30 Dassault warplanes to Egypt beginning in 2024.

Mr Le Maire said France considered Egypt a strategic partner and had chosen to expand its commercial dealings with the North African country following a visit by Mr Sisi to Paris in December.

"France will substantially increase its direct exposure to Egypt, becoming the first counter-party for government to government loans," he said.

Projects announced on Sunday include the construction of a railway line between Aswan in southern Egypt and Wadi Halfa in neighbouring Sudan, Egypt's cabinet said. AFD will also provide €150m to support building a universal health insurance programme.