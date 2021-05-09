US oil expected to rise after a ransomware attack shuts down major product pipeline

Fuel tanks at a Colonial Pipeline station in Maryland. The pipeline delivers about half of the fuel consumed along the US Gulf Coast. Reuters

Crude oil futures in New York are expected to jump during the opening session on Monday after a cyberattack shut a significant pipeline in the US.

A ransomware attack on Friday led the Colonial Pipeline, the most significant route for transporting refined products, to shut down temporarily. The pipeline accounts for nearly half of the fuel consumed by states along the US Gulf Coast.

A ransomware attack involves encrypting data with malicious software, which leaves systems locked until an extortion fee is paid to the hackers.

The attack is the biggest of its kind on a US pipeline.

"At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation,” the company said in a statement.

The company has not yet mentioned when it will resume service.

US crude futures, which settled 0.29 per cent higher at $64.90 per barrel on Friday, are expected to make significant gains due to the outage.

"I expect WTI [West Texas Intermediate] to open higher tomorrow as it has the potential to disrupt supplies throughout the US North East," said Jeffrey Halley, Asia Pacific senior market analyst, at Oanda.

Futures for refined projects such as gasoline are likely to gain the most, with WTI acting as a proxy, he added.

Demand for gasoline has increased in the US, the world's biggest producer of oil and gas, as the country emerges from Covid-19 restrictions.

The shutdown of the pipeline, which has a capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day, as a precautionary measure will have an impact on the supply of products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the US east coast from the Gulf Coast.

The disruption is expected to further fuel the rally in Brent, the international benchmark, which is inching closer to the $70 per barrel threshold.

Brent, under which two-thirds of the world's crude is traded, closed 0.28 per cent higher at $68.28 per barrel on Friday.

"WTI was up by 2 per cent in last week’s trade with early weekly gains providing a strong momentum thrust," said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Dubai-based Century Financial.

"However, this was countered by selling pressure ... towards latter sessions as a continuous rise in new Covid-19 cases across India pressurised the markets."

The devastating second wave of the pandemic has crushed India's already fragile healthcare infrastructure. The country of 1.37 billion has been reporting over 400,000 daily cases over the last couple of days, with more than 22 million infections registered so far.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

