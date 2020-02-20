Oil heads towards $60 as market sees coronavirus peaking

Death toll from the virus outbreak rose to 2,118 in mainland China, after the deaths of 114 more people - however, officials say it is the lowest number of new cases in a month. REUTERS

Oil prices gained on Thursday amid rising optimism that the coronavirus has peaked and a drop in Libyan crude production levels to a little more than 120,000 barrels a day.

Brent was up 0.3 per cent at $59.33 per barrel at 2.18pm UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate was up 0.5 per cent at $53.55 per barrel.

"The market found support in still-growing optimism over a soon to be felt increase on Chinese economic activity and the prospect of Venezuelan export constraints increasing after Rosneft's trading arm saw additional sanctions being imposed by the US government," said Austria-based JBC Energy.

“While Atlantic Basin crude markets and outright prices have exhibited quite a bit of strength over recent days, we would caution against believing that there will be a straight move back to pre-virus levels.”

Oil rallied to a three-week high on Wednesday as markets factored in a further tightening of supply following the imposition of sanctions by the US against the trading arm of Russia’s Rosneft for off-taking Venezuelan crude.

The restrictions were imposed against Rosneft Trading and its president Didier Casimiro as Washington looked to increase pressure on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Markets were also worried about supply outage from Libya, where fuel vessels were evacuated from the port of Tripoli on Wednesday, after missile attacks near a liquefied petroleum gas tanker.

Meanwhile, concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which disrupted global supply chains, transportation and the travel industry and dragged oil prices down to 13-month lows, have eased after China reported a relative decline in the number of new cases.

The rebound in oil prices "is signalling that much of the coronavirus-driven development has been priced in, and barring an acceleration of new cases, oil markets should remain relatively supported until we get the first-look data surrounding supply chains and demand contraction contagion effects from China," said Ehsan Khoman, head of Mena research and strategy at Japanese bank MUFG.

Though the death toll from the virus rose to 2,118 in mainland China, the country has recorded declines in the number of new cases for several days, according to officials.

More than 74,000 people have been infected with the virus, known as Covid-19, which prompted China to place 60 million people on virtual lockdown.

China's economy has been heavily disrupted by the epidemic, with Beijing lowering its benchmark interest rate to stimulate the economy after companies scaled back or suspended operations.

The world’s second-largest economy consumes about 14 million barrels of oil a day.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

