Adnoc Drilling reports 26% rise in first-quarter profit on offshore business strength

Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has reported a 26 per cent increase in first-quarter profit as its offshore jack-up and oilfield services businesses continue to strengthen.

Net profit for the three months to the end of March rose to $275 million, from $219 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The company’s first-quarter revenue surged 24 per cent year on year to $886 million.

Adnoc Drilling also announced a new dividend policy and said its distribution per share is expected to increase by at least 10 per cent annually from 2024 to 2028.

The company’s board may consider additional dividends depending on growth opportunities and debt levels, it said.

In a separate filing on Monday, Adnoc Drilling said it had been awarded a $1.7 billion contract by parent company Adnoc to provide drilling services for the recovery of unconventional oil and gas resources.

Adnoc Drilling has also set up a company called Turnwell Industries, which will fulfil the contract and explore potential future opportunities in unconventional resources, the company said.

Under the agreement with Adnoc, Turnwell will deliver 144 unconventional oil and gas wells.

The Adnoc subsidiary also signed a term sheet agreement with Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company, and Patterson-UTI, to form a strategic partnership.

More to follow …