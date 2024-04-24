Ukrainian company wins rights to develop major gasfield in western Iraq

Iraq signed a deal with a Ukrainian company on Wednesday to develop a gasfield in the western part of the country as part of efforts to boost its energy supply.

Ukraine’s Ukrzemresurs will increase production at the Akkas gasfield from 60 million cubic feet per day at present to 100 m cfpd within two years, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said.

That will increase to 400 m cfpd within four years, he added.

Rights to develop the field in Anbar province were first awarded to South Korea's state-run Korea Gas in 2010.

Kogas signed a deal to develop it in 2011 but withdrew when the field was captured by ISIS, then retaken by Baghdad in late 2017.

Akkas is believed to have reserves of 5.6 trillion cubic feet of gas, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said.

More to follow ...