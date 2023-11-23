Oil prices extend losses after Opec+ meeting delay

Oil prices extended losses on Thursday after the Opec+ group of crude producers postponed its scheduled meeting and US data reflected a rise in crude stockpiles.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 1.2 per cent lower at $80.97 a barrel at 10.10am UAE time on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 1.04 per cent at $76.30 a barrel.

Brent slumped as much as 4 per cent on Wednesday, while WTI fell more than 5 per cent after the Opec+ group announced a delay in its key meeting, a move that surprised the market.

The producers' group postponed its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee as well as the Opec and non-Opec Ministerial Meeting, originally planned for November 25 and 26, to November 30.

It did not give a reason for the delay in a brief statement posted on its website.

The meeting of the Opec+ group, led by Saudi Arabia – the world's biggest oil exporter – and Russia, was expected to chart the course of crude output cuts in 2024 and discuss any possible changes to their long-standing agreement aimed at stabilising the oil market.

"Crude futures were back under strong selling pressure early Thursday in Asia as traders in the region reacted to the news that the Opec+ ministerial meeting had been postponed from November 26 to November 30," energy consultancy Vanda Insights said.

"The delay is being seen as an indication that the group may be struggling to agree on a production cut and/or the proposed reduction in the baselines of Opec members Nigeria and Angola."

Oil prices, which rose at the start of the Israel-Gaza war, have since given up all gains as fears of the conflict escalating beyond the Gaza border ease and demand concerns rise.

Oil has slumped for four straight weeks, scaling down from the near $98 per barrel level achieved in late September.

Opec+ in its last ministerial meeting decided to stick to its output policy.

The group has total production cuts in place of 3.66 million bpd, which includes a two million bpd reduction agreed on last year as well as voluntary cuts of 1.66 million bpd announced in April.

On November 5, Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would maintain their policy of output cuts of one million barrels per day until the end of this year, despite geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East that roiled global energy markets.

Analysts were widely expecting Opec+ to deepen the oil production cuts.

The build up in crude inventories is also adding pressure on oil prices.

In the US, inventories rose by 8.7 million barrels last week – the fifth straight rise in – to the highest level since July, according to the Energy Information Administration data.

US oil rigs remained unchanged at 500 in the week to November 22, Reuters reported, citing Baker Hughes' closely followed report released on Wednesday.