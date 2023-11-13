Taqa revises 2030 growth target and plans $20bn investments amid earnings boost

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, has revised its growth targets to boost the size of its assets base, as it commits Dh75 billion ($20.4 billion) in infrastructure investments amid healthy earnings growth.

The company, which reported an almost 32 per cent jump in its third-quarter net profit, is aiming for 150 gigawatts of gross power generation by 2030 and plans a larger share of renewables within its portfolio by 2030, it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Taqa, one of the largest listed integrated utilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, had a previous target of 50 gigawatts of power generation capacity.

The company now aims for renewable power sources to account for around 65 per cent of its power generation portfolio by the end of this decade to help the UAE achieve its decarbonisation goals.

This increase from the previous 30 per cent renewable power generation capacity comes with Taqa’s stake in clean energy company Masdar.

On a standalone basis, Masdar’s clean generation capacity is expected to reach 100 gigawatts by 2030. In terms of net power generation capacity, Taqa is set to reach 50 gigawatts by 2030, up from its current net capacity of 17 gigawatts.

“We approach the year-end with positive momentum as Taqa continues to expand its footprint domestically and internationally in line with our revised growth targets,” said Jasim Thabet, Taqa’s group chief executive and managing director.

“Our continued success and rapid expansion have made it imperative to align our targets to the evolving ambition of the business while maintaining our commitment to innovation and delivering on our promise to our stakeholders," said Mr Thabet.

Taqa's Dh75 billion investment includes its previously committed spending goal of Dh40 billion between 2021 and 2030 to grow its UAE transmission and distribution networks.

The company is also “actively seeking to expand its transmission and distribution business beyond the UAE through both inorganic and organic opportunities”, the company said in the regulatory filing.

It is also ramping up its water generation capacity target to 1,300 million imperial gallons a day from the current desalination capacity of 1,180 million imperial gallons a day.

Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant. The increase in Taqa's renewable energy target comes on the back of its stake in clean energy company Masdar. Photo: Taqa

The company said its net income attributable to shareholders in the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh3.42 billion – up from Dh2.6 billion recorded for the same period last year.

Profit for the first nine months of the year jumped to Dh18.17 billion, more than doubling from Dh8 billion recorded for the same period of 2022.

It included “a one-off gain of Dh10.8 billion recognised on the acquisition of a 5 per cent shareholding in Adnoc Gas, in part offset by a one-off Dh1.2 billion deferred tax liability associated with the introduction of UAE corporate income tax from 1 January, 2024”, the company said.

Taqa is committed to “delivering a steady performance on the back of strong returns from the group’s utility business despite headwinds caused by fluctuations in commodity prices and the enforced shutdown of our production in Iraq”, Mr Thabet said.

“We have continued to deliver on Taqa’s growth agenda with project execution across the transmission and distribution segment, further supported by a pickup in regulated capital expenditure.”

Capital expenditure during the January to September period reached Dh3.3 billion, a 34 per cent annual jump, as project execution picked up pace.

The company’s gross debt remained unchanged at Dh61.7 billion, from the end-2022 level.