Adnoc L&S third-quarter profit jumps on higher revenue

Adnoc Logistics and Services, an Adnoc subsidiary, reported a 48 per cent annual increase in its third-quarter profit, as revenue rose on the expansion of its logistics services activities.

Total profit for the three months to the end of September, including a re-measurement gain on employee benefits, rose to $149.91 million, the company said on Monday, in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period grew 30 per cent annually to $702 million.

“Our continued profitable growth coupled with strong positive cash delivery positions us to continue financing our transformational investment programme while rewarding our shareholders for their support and trust in Adnoc L&S,” said Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S.

“Looking ahead, we continue to actively seek smart well-timed growth opportunities that are in line with our sustainability priorities to cement our position as a global energy maritime logistics leader.”

Adnoc L&S delivers energy products to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its three business units including integrated logistics, shipping and marine services.

The company debuted on the Abu Dhabi bourse in June after its parent company Adnoc raised about Dh2.83 billion ($769 million) from the sale of a 19 per cent stake in its maritime logistics unit.

Adnoc L&S total comprehensive income in the first nine months of the year grew about 164 per cent annually to $457 million, as revenue rose 49 per cent to $1.9 billion.