Fertiglobe reports third-quarter net profit of $39.5m

Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia, has reported a drop in its third-quarter net profit amid a slump in fertiliser demand, although it expects to benefit from a rise in nitrogen prices in the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the three months to the end of September stood at $39.5 million, compared with $291.6 million in the same period a year ago, Fertiglobe said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the third quarter also fell to $525.1 million, from $1.3 billion during the same period last year.

“We saw nitrogen prices maintain their positive momentum in the third quarter, driven by tightening markets on planned and unplanned supply disruptions, restocking demand, as well as expectations of reduced exports from China,” said Fertiglobe chief executive Ahmed El Hoshy.

“Nitrogen prices have increased significantly from their troughs in the second and third quarters, and we expect the benefits from these increases to materialise in the fourth quarter.”

