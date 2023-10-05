UAE plans to add up to 2,000 megawatts in second phase of wind project

The UAE plans to add 500 megawatts to 2,000 megawatts of capacity as part of the second phase of its wind energy project, which will be "commercially driven", according to a top executive at Masdar.

Abu Dhabi will follow the independent power project (IPP) model based on offtake agreements and a consortium with Masdar as the majority stakeholder will be created, Mohammad El Ramahi, chief green hydrogen officer at the renewable energy company told The National.

Masdar will hold a 51 per cent to 60 per cent stake in the entity and the remaining interest will be held by international consortiums made up of developers, operators and investors, Mr El Ramahi said.

“The winning consortium with the lowest levelised cost of electricity will enter into a special purpose vehicle (SPV), with the shareholding represented by the economic interests of the respective shareholders,” he said.

The implementation of the project will be led by the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec), the single procurer of water and electricity in Abu Dhabi, Mr El Ramahi said.

The UAE announced the launch of its first wind programme on Thursday as it intensifies efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and diversify its energy mix.

Masdar has developed a 103.5-megawatt landmark wind project in four locations, which includes a 45-megawatt wind farm on Sir Bani Yas Island.

“Wind profile works longer durations of the day … this will help us mitigate the peak hours and improve our renewable and clean energy availability throughout the day,” Mr El Ramahi said.

“It [the project] proves that with the help of technology, we can always stretch ... beyond just solar PV [photovoltaic] within our region,” he added.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, has been investing heavily in renewable energy projects to achieve net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

The UAE, host of the Cop28 climate conference beginning in November, approved an updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy in July.

As part of the plan, the UAE plans to invest up to Dh200 billion ($54 billion) by 2030 to ensure energy demand is met while sustaining economic growth.

Mr El Ramahi expects concerned stakeholders, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, to follow the outcome of the wind programme until the end of the year and revise the emirate’s energy mix strategy.

“I'm sure the concerned stakeholders in other emirates and at federal level would do the same,” he said.

Masdar will also seek to bring wind equipment manufacturing to the UAE.

The company will negotiate with manufacturers of the “newest generation” of low wind turbines to establish operations in the country, Mr El Ramahi said.

Bringing Chinese, European, and American manufacturers to the UAE will help bring costs down and make the technology more scalable and cost competitive, he added.

Masdar is active in more than 40 countries and has invested in or committed investments to projects worth more than $30 billion.

The company aims to grow its capacity to at least 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of the decade.