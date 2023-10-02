Adipec 2023: Oil and gas industry key to solving energy challenges, Dr Al Jaber says

The oil and gas industry is essential to solving current global energy challenges, including playing a “critical” role in scaling up renewable energy, Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has said.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) on Monday, Dr Al Jaber, who is also the managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said that “everyone must be at the table to make the transformational progress needed”.

“I firmly believe that just as this industry has enabled human prosperity in the past, it will be essential to solving the global challenges we all face today,” he said.

“No other industry has the same ability to manage [the] complexity, depth of knowledge, capital, technology and scale that is needed for the task at hand.”

More to follow …