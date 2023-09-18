Saudi Energy Minister: Opec+ cuts aimed at less market volatility, not price control

The Opec+ alliance of oil-producing countries is not aiming for price control through its output cuts, but less volatility in the market, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister has said.

The group wants to be “proactive” and “pre-emptive”, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as saying at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday.

He also said that the group’s conduct was “benign” and no different from actions taken by global central banks to control inflation.

His remarks come as oil prices hover near $95 a barrel amid expectations of a large crude deficit in the fourth quarter and signs of economic recovery in China.

In its monthly oil market report last week, Opec said it expected a supply deficit of 3.3 million barrels per day over the next three months.

The minister also said there was ongoing uncertainty regarding Chinese demand, European economic growth and interest rate actions.

China's post-coronavirus economic recovery lost momentum mainly as a result of a deepening property slump and weak consumer spending.

The country, which is the world’s largest crude importer and second-largest economy, recently announced a string of stimulus measures, including halving the stamp duty on stock transactions and easing mortgage rates.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Russia said that they would extend supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd to the end of the year.

As part of their voluntary cuts, the kingdom is extending its output reduction of 1 million bpd until December while Russia is rolling over its export cut of 300,000 bpd until the end of the year.

At its August meeting, Opec+ agreed to stick to its current output policy.

The group has total production cuts in place of 3.66 million bpd, which includes a 2 million bpd reduction agreed on last year as well as voluntary cuts of 1.66 million bpd announced in April.

Brent crude has gained roughly a third in value since falling to a low of $71.84 a barrel in June this year.