Saudi PIF-backed oil and gas driller Ades to list 30% stake on Tadawul

Shareholders in Ades Holding, an oil and gas drilling company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will sell a 30 per cent stake of the company as part of an initial public offering.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Ades Investments and Zamil Group Investment will sell 338.7 million shares in the company, which will include the issuance of 237.1 million new shares through a capital increase, according to a statement on Monday.

The final offer price will be determined at the end of the book-building process, the statement said.

The planned listing on the Tadawul stock exchange could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing sources.

More to follow...