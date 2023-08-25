Oil prices edge higher despite stronger dollar and China's economic woes

Oil prices were trading higher on Friday ahead of a key US Federal Reserve symposium, even as a stronger dollar and uncertainty concerning China's economy dented demand.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was up by about 1.46 per cent at $84.58 a barrel at 1.40pm UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude was trading 1.45 per cent higher at $80.20 a barrel.

For the week, both Brent and WTI are up about 0.1 per cent.

Oil prices last week posted their first seven-day loss since June, snapping seven weeks of gains, amid concerns about China’s economic growth and fears of further monetary tightening.

During that winning streak, both Brent and WTI added more than 17 per cent.

“Oil prices have come off in the last few days after a powerful rally since late June and then some very choppy trading this month,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

Markets are awaiting the remarks of Fed chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, to gain insight on the US central bank's plans on interest rates.

The dollar also touched a 10-week high, its biggest increase in a month.

A strong greenback makes crude more expensive for holders of other currencies, in turn, hurting demand.

After pausing its tightening cycle in June, the Fed last month increased its policy rate for the 11th time since March 2022, as it aims to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target range after prices hit a four-decade high in June 2022.

The latest economic data, particularly a stronger-than-expected retail sales report, signals that inflation may still be on the rise, leading to expectations of another rate increase.

Meanwhile, China's central bank cut key policy rates for the second time since June to try to revive sagging economic growth.

The world’s second-largest economy officially fell into deflation, with both consumer and producer prices declining in July, compared with a year ago.

“Supply cuts and a more resilient global economy saw crude storm higher earlier in the summer and while we are still seeing these to a large extent, which is why we haven't yet seen any major reversal, the latter is looking increasingly questionable,” Mr Erlam said.

Supplies could also receive a boost as a potential easing of sanctions in Venezuela would allow the country, which has the world’s largest crude reserves, to export its oil to more markets.

The US is in talks with Caracas to explore a temporary lifting of sanctions in exchange for fair elections next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

“There has been little in the manner of a fundamental catalyst to push prices substantially in one direction or another, with markets balancing supply coming back on from producers like Iran and, potentially, Venezuela, as well as uncertainty over China’s economic outlook, against the potential of Saudi Arabia extending its production cuts for the rest of the year,” analysts at Emirates NBD Research said on Friday.

On August 3, Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, said it was extending its voluntary oil production cut of a million barrels per day until September, a move aimed at supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.

The cut, which first took effect in July, could be further “extended and deepened” to support the stability and balance of oil markets, the ministry said.

“The kingdom is adopting a cautious approach after the weakness in oil markets over the first half of the year and will want to see global inventories significantly decline before starting to unwind the additional voluntary cuts,” Energy Aspects analyst Richard Bronze said.