AD Ports Group and Adnoc Distribution to set up fuel stations at Abu Dhabi's marinas

Fuel stations are to be built at Abu Dhabi's marinas in a deal involving Abu Dhabi Maritime, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, Adnoc Distribution, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Abu Dhabi Maritime and Adnoc’s fuel and retail subsidiary plan to open a station at Rabdan Marina. Others will come up as marinas open.

They will also offer services such as floating fuel stations and grocery vessels, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Monday.

The additional services will ensure “effortless refuelling and convenience for customers”, it said.

“This agreement demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the DMT, represented by Abu Dhabi Maritime, to elevate Abu Dhabi's coastal and marine locations,” said Salem Al Kaabi, director-general of operational affairs at DMT.

Established in 2006, AD Ports, the owner and operator of industrial cities and free zones and 10 ports in the UAE, has been expanding its operations globally and has signed partnership agreements with companies in transport and logistics in recent months.

“We are committed to enhancing the satisfaction of our existing patrons and attracting new ones seeking convenience and accessibility while out on the waters,” said Ammar Al Shaiba, acting chief executive, maritime cluster of AD Ports Group.

The agreement is part of efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a global maritime centre. Photo: AD Media

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has a network of 507 retail fuel stations in the country as of March 31.

This year, the company aims to reach a network expansion target of 25 to 35 service stations.

“We expect the subsequent development of new marine concepts and facilities will add significant value, improving the lives of everyone who participates in marine activities in and around the beautiful shores of Abu Dhabi,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.