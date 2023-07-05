Oil prices edge lower after sharp gains on Saudi and Russian production cuts

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday following a sharp rise on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced output cuts for August.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.39 per cent lower at $75.95 a barrel at 9.30am UAE time after rallying 2.1 per cent in the previous trading session.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, rose 1.75 per cent to $71.01 from Monday's close after trading through the US Independence Day holiday without a settlement.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, on Monday said it will extend its production cut of one million barrels per day, which was initially announced for July, for another month.

The kingdom’s production for August will be about nine million bpd and “this additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by Opec countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Russia is also cutting its oil supplies by 500,000 bpd in August on top of the output reductions that have already been announced, state news agency Tass reported on Monday.

“Markets will be waiting for news [from] the Opec seminar taking place in Vienna and in particular any commentary [on market dynamics] from the Saudi energy minister,” Emirates NBD said in a note to investors on Wednesday.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is due to speak at the 8th Opec International Seminar in Vienna later on Wednesday. When announcing the kingdom’s voluntary output cut last month, the minister said the kingdom is seeking “stability and sustainability” in the market.

In April 2020, the Opec alliance of 23 oil-producing countries announced its largest production cut yet, 9.7 million bpd, as Covid-19 lockdowns hit global fuel demand and took Brent crude below $30 a barrel.

The Saudi and Russian announcements triggered concerns of a supply crunch that sent oil prices higher, Singapore-based oil markets consultancy Vanda Insights said in a research note.

However, traders are now taking stock of the situation, which has “prompted some profit-taking”.

“Many market participants would be sceptical of the gains notched in the North Sea benchmark in the previous session amid low trading volumes due to a public holiday in the US.”

Last month, Opec agreed to stick to its existing output cuts until the end of 2024.

The group has total production curbs of 3.66 million bpd, or about 3.7 per cent of global demand, in place, including a two million bpd reduction agreed last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66 million bpd announced in April.

Crude prices have dropped almost 12 per cent this year as recovery in China’s economy lost momentum and continued interest-rate increases in the US and Europe threaten to stifle economic growth and energy demand.

China’s services sector showed signs of softening growth in June, according to the latest PMI data released on Wednesday.

Business activity and new orders both expanded at notably slower rates than in May, underscoring concerns over the tepid recovery in the world’s second-largest economy and the world’s biggest oil importer.