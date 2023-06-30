Oil prices steady as fall in US crude stocks outweighs demand concerns

Oil prices extended their gains on Friday as the big drop in US crude oil inventories outweighed investor concerns that further interest rate rises and inflation will dent oil demand.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading marginally up by 0.96 per cent at $75.05 a barrel at 12.32pm UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.77 per cent at $70.40 a barrel.

On Thursday, both Brent and WTI benchmarks settled 0.4 per cent higher at $74.34 and $69.86 a barrel, respectively.

However, the oil price gains on Friday were limited by weak Chinese economic data, with Brent set to post its fourth consecutive quarter of losses.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Friday, China’s factory activity in June contracted for the third consecutive month.

On Thursday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that US crude stocks, an indicator of fuel demand, fell by 9.6 million barrels last week.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a decrease of 1.8 million barrels.

“The gradual consolidation that we're seeing in crude doesn't appear to be nearing an end, with the price simply fluctuating between the range highs and lows over the last couple of months,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The uncertainty around inflation, interest rates, and therefore the economy may well be behind that as investors have frequently been caught out by just how stubborn price pressures have been and how much central banks will need to do in order to contain them.

"Until we get more clarity on that, this range trading may continue.”

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday after posting gains of about 3 per cent the previous day following a large drop in US crude stocks.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve hit pause on raising interest rates for the first time since its started its monetary tightening cycle in March 2022 as it assesses the impact on the economy.

It signalled it would resume raising rates again this year if needed. Its next meeting will be on July 25 and July 26.