Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies sign $11bn deal to build Amiral petrochemicals complex

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporting company, and France's TotalEnergies have awarded contracts to build the $11 billion Amiral petrochemicals complex in the city of Jubail in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

The award of the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for main process units and associated utilities marks the start of construction work on the project, following a final investment decision made in December 2022, the companies said on Saturday.

Integrated with the existing Satorp refinery in Jubail, the new petrochemical complex will house the largest mixed-load steam cracker in the GCC, with a capacity to produce 1.65 million tonnes of ethylene and other industrial gases per year.

This expansion is expected to attract more than $4 billion in additional investment in a variety of industrial sectors and create around 7,000 jobs directly and indirectly in Saudi Arabia.

Seven companies were granted the contracts, including Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Maire Tecnimont, Sinopec Engineering Group Saudi, Gulf Consolidated Contractors, Mohammed Ali Al Suwailem Trading and Contracting, Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi and Partners, and Mobarak M Al Salomi and Partners for Construction.

The agreements were formalised with a signing ceremony attended by Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco, and Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of TotalEnergies, in Dhahran.

“As part of Aramco’s growth strategy, the project is anticipated to contribute to value-addition opportunities in the kingdom’s downstream ecosystem,” Mr Nasser said.

