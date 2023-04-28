Borouge posts third quarter revenue of $1.38bn

Borouge, the joint venture between Adnoc and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, on Friday reported a third quarter revenue of $1.38 billion.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the three-month period ending in March stood at $198 million, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

“We are pleased to report our Q1 2023 results, along with a number of important operational and strategic achievements," said Hazeem Al Suwaidi, chief executive of Borouge.

"The turnaround of our Borouge 2 facility was successfully completed on time and on budget, returning our asset base to full production capacity from the second quarter onwards," said Mr Al Suwaidi.

