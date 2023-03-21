Adnoc Drilling and Masdar to explore geothermal energy opportunities

Adnoc Drilling has signed a five-year preliminary agreement with Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar to explore partnerships and investments in geothermal energy.

The companies will look at potential co-operation in various areas such as development, investment, operations and projects to promote the energy transition in the UAE and other markets, Adnoc Drilling said on Tuesday.

Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, will engage as a drilling technical expert and adviser to support Masdar’s geothermal energy projects around the world.

The companies will “jointly evaluate” the potential for Adnoc Drilling to provide geothermal drilling services.

“Geothermal energy has enormous global potential and energy developers are challenged to ensure smart and innovative ways to deliver cost-effective wells,” said Abdulrahman Al Seari, chief executive of Adnoc Drilling.

“Our leading integrated drilling services offering can bring advanced, efficient start-to-finish drilling and completion technologies to [give] Masdar the potential to generate clean geothermal energy to cool thousands of homes and office buildings.”

More to follow …