Oman energy company OQ’s drilling unit sets final IPO price at 65 cents a share

Abraj Energy Services, the drilling unit of Oman’s state energy company OQ, has set the final offer price for its initial public offering at 249 baizas (65 cents) a share amid strong demand.

The pricing implies a market capitalisation of about 94 million rials at the time of listing, the company said on Tuesday.

Abraj received nearly 38 million rials in orders from institutional investors during the book-building process, it said.

The company will be listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange on next Tuesday, subject to it receiving regulatory approval.

Abraj has a fleet of 25 drilling and five workover rigs. It controls a 29 per cent market share in Oman.

Its remit also includes well services, comprising fracturing, cementing and coiled tubing operations.

Abraj, which reported a full-year revenue of $323 million in 2021, has an order backlog of $1.5 billion for the period between 2023 and 2031.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin reached 37.5 per cent in the first nine months of last year.

The deal is the latest in a string of IPOs from the Gulf region, where economies have benefitted from higher oil and gas prices.

Brent crude, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading at about $86 a barrel on Tuesday, after falling below $30 in 2020.

In October, Arabian Drilling Company, a Saudi Arabian oilfield services business, raised $712 million from the sale of a 30 per cent stake in an IPO amid strong interest from retail investors.

Adnoc Drilling, which is majority owned by Adnoc, was listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021.

In December, shares of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company, better known as Luberef, began trading on the Tadawul stock exchange after it raised $1.32 billion in its IPO.

While capital markets in the US and Europe have slumped amid inflation woes and fears of a looming recession, equity markets in the GCC and broader Mena region have had a flurry of IPOs.

The Mena market recorded a 500 per cent annual increase in the number of listings during the first six months of last year, with 24 IPOs raising $13.5 billion, according to an EY report.

In the second quarter of last year, nine IPOs raised about $9 billion.

The UAE was the biggest IPO market in terms of the aggregate value of deals, while Saudi Arabia led in terms of volume with five deals in the first six months of last year, EY said.

Between announced and rumoured IPO plans, the GCC region is expected to float 27 to 39 companies this year, Kamco Invest said in a report last month.