Egypt increases fuel prices by more than 10%

Egypt on Thursday raised domestic fuel prices by more than 10 per cent, a move that is likely to increase inflation, which is at nearly 26 per cent.

In its quarterly review, the state's fuel pricing committee raised domestic fuel prices by 0.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.02) for 80-octane petrol to 8.75 pounds a litre, and by one pound to 10.25 pounds for 92-octane fuel.

The committee also raised the premium 95-octane petrol by 0.75 pounds to 11.50 pounds a litre.

The price of natural gas for vehicles was also increased from 3.75 pounds a cubic metre to 4.50 pounds.

The price of diesel, widely used for the transport of goods across the country, remains at 7.25 pounds a litre, the committee said.

Motorists pass billboards bearing the image of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cario. AP

The latest increases will probably raise the cost of other goods at a time when most Egyptians are facing the challenges of an ailing economy exacerbated by the effects of the Ukraine war.

Year-on-year inflation rose to 25.8 per cent in January — a five-year high — chiefly because of rising food prices. Experts expect figures to show it rose further in February.

Egypt also faces a foreign currency shortage that has hit many industries that depend on imported materials.

The Egyptian pound, meanwhile, has lost about 50 per cent of its value in a series of devaluations and adjustments over the past year.

The government turned to the International Monetary Fund for help, reaching a deal last year for a $3 billion loan to shore up its finances.

The bank agreed to the deal in return for major reforms, including a flexible foreign exchange regime and the private sector being allowed a greater role in the economy.

The government announced last month it was offering investors stakes in 32 state-owned enterprises, including two banks.

Cairo has adopted a package of measures to shield the most vulnerable among Egypt's 104 million population from sharp price increases.

It has raised minimum wages and pensions, and allowed people with subsidised food cards — about 70 million — to buy more low-priced food.

Official media reports say fuel subsidies have increased in the first half of the current fiscal year, which began on July 1.

They say it stood at 66 billion pounds, up from 17 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Reports attributed the increase to higher oil prices on world markets and the government's earlier reluctance to raise domestic fuel prices.