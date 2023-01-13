Oil set for weekly gain on hopes of China demand recovery

Oil prices dipped in morning trading on Friday but futures were on track to report a weekly gain amid growing optimism around China’s economic recovery and cooling US inflation.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 0.12 per cent lower at $83.93 a barrel at 11.34am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.01 per cent at $78.38 a barrel.

Brent has risen 6.7 per cent so far this week and gained in four consecutive trading sessions while WTI is up about 6 per cent, having advanced over the past six days to recoup most of last week's losses.

“The broad risk-on moves overnight in response to the US CPI print will help commodities generally, with [the] oil market getting an extra support from an anticipated increase in China’s demand this year,” Daniel Richards, Mena economist at Emirates NBD, said in a research note on Friday.

Inflation in the US slowed again in December, easing pressure on households and businesses as the Federal Reserve is set to continue raising borrowing costs this year.

The consumer price index increased by 6.5 per cent annually last month, down from 7.1 per cent in the month before that, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics said on Thursday.

It was the smallest 12-month gain since October 2021. On a monthly basis, the CPI decreased by 0.1 per cent in December.

China’s near-total reversal of border controls — introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19 — came into effect on Sunday.

The reopening ended about three years of strict entry requirements that had slowed growth in the world’s second-largest economy and biggest crude oil importer.

China’s crude imports are set to increase by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2023, compared with last year, with the country reopening and issuing new product export and crude import quotas, Energy Aspects said in a report earlier this week.

The consultancy, which expects Brent crude to average $100 a barrel this year, also raised its China oil demand estimate for the second quarter by 500,000 bpd.

“The multiplier effect on the rest of the region should not be underestimated. For instance, 25 per cent of South Korean petrochemical exports are linked to the health of the Chinese economy while 20 per cent of Thailand’s tourism is linked to air travel from China,” said the consultancy.

Japanese bank MUFG projects that Brent to hit $110 by the middle of 2023 before averaging $101 a barrel this year, with the supply-side expected to “begin to bite” in the second half of the year.

“It has been a painful start to the year for crude oil, with financial markets still pricing in a recession despite the physical market pricing in supply scarcity,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of research responsible for commodities, environmental, social and governance, and emerging markets at MUFG.

“China reopening, the recovery in aviation, an acceleration in Russian oil decoupling, the slowdown in US shale, tightness in the diesel market, the end of US SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] releases, still low levels of capex investment — all play a role in this,” said Mr Khoman.

“Critically, with little buffer in the system, we expect demand to hit a price-inelastic supply curve again.”

Hopes of softer interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve have also supported prices after Brent fell by more than 8 per cent last week, its biggest loss in the first seven days of a new year since 2016.

Last month, the Fed raised its interest rates by 50 basis points to curb inflation, which hit a four-decade high in June 2022. The US central bank indicated that more increases were planned this year.

The Fed raised interest rates seven times in 2022.