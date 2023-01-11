Further oil stock releases by IEA member countries ‘on the table’

Further releases of oil stocks by International Energy Agency member countries are “on the table” in the event of market disruptions, the agency's chief energy economist said on Wednesday.

“In perspective, there are still substantial stocks available to IEA member countries that could be deployed in case of in case of necessity,” Tim Gould told delegates attending the Gulf Intelligence Global UAE Energy Forum, which is being held virtually.

“We will continue to keep a very close eye on market developments and potential disruptions this year.”

Brent crude soared to a near 14-year high of $140 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. To stabilise the market, the Paris-based agency allowed two emergency releases in March and April last year.

“That part of the arsenal is still very much intact … some countries will be looking to replenish those stocks as and when it is prudent to do so,” said Mr Gould.

More to follow …