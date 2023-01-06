Oil prices rise on China reopening but are heading for a weekly loss

Oil prices rose on Friday but are heading for a weekly loss as demand concerns continue to weigh on the market amid signs of a global economic slowdown.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 0.72 per cent higher at $79.26 a barrel at 10.33am UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.76 per cent at $74.23 a barrel.

“Oil is trying to rally but demand concerns are keeping the gains small,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

China, the world’s top importer of oil, is reopening its economy after abandoning its zero-Covid policy to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic last month, helping oil prices to surge.

However, infections continued to rise in the world’s second-largest economy, with many countries asking Chinese travellers to take a Covid test before leaving the country.

In October, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for the world economy in 2023, amid the Ukraine conflict, broadening inflation pressures and a slowdown in China.

The fund projects the world economy to expand 2.7 per cent this year — 0.2 percentage points lower than the July forecast.

The latest data from the US-based Energy Information Administration is also weighing on oil prices. The data showed 7 million barrels were added to commercial storage for the week that ended on December 30.

However, gasoline inventories fell by about 300,000 barrels, while distillate inventories including diesel and heating oil dropped by 1.4 million barrels.

“The EIA crude oil inventory report was mixed but one of the big takeaways that it showed demand is falling off a cliff,” Mr Moya said.

The Opec+ supergroup, consisting of Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries, is cutting production by 2 million barrels per day on demand concerns but can “meet any time if prices aren’t going the way they want”, US-based energy company Tellurian said on Friday.

A pumpjack in a residential area pulls oil from the Permian Basin field in Texas. AFP

The group “could meet before June 4 for more output cuts, which may be sooner rather than later”, it said.

Opec and its allies will remain “proactive” as global oil markets face uncertainty, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister said last month.

“In face of a wide range of uncertainties, Opec+ has no choice but to remain proactive and pre-emptive, and this is not an easy task, especially that the market has the tendency to overreact to news in both directions,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with official news agency SPA.