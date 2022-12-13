Opec slightly raises global economic growth forecast for 2022

Opec on Tuesday said it expects the global economic growth to slightly rise in 2022 as some economies grew more strongly than expected in the third quarter.

The group of crude producing countries, which stuck to its oil demand forecast for this year and the next, said world economy will grow 2.8 per cent this year, up from its previous estimate of a 2.7 per cent growth.

The 2023 global economic growth forecast was left unchanged at 2.5 per cent.

“Risks to global economic growth remain skewed downward due to challenges including high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, [and] high sovereign debt levels in many regions,” Opec said.

“Moreover, geopolitical risks and the pace of the Covid-19 pandemic during winter remain uncertain.”

China, the world’s second-largest economy and top crude importer, is facing a surge in Covid cases after the country eased its zero-tolerance measures for the first time in three years.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, lost more than 10 per cent of its value last week on fears of a recession. It was trading 1.49 per cent higher at $79.15 a barrel at 5.44pm UAE time.

The oil demand was “adjusted higher” in the third quarter amid ‘’better-than-expected” transportation fuel consumption in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, said Opec.

This was offset by a slowdown in non-OECD countries and “sluggish” industrial activity in China, the group added.

However, crude prices have gained about 3 per cent this week amid optimism about a rebound in Chinese demand.

"Crude prices are rising on hopes China’s demand situation will quickly improve and on concerns that supplies will be kept tight by both Russia and Opec,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

"China’s reopening is coming, it won’t happen overnight, but it will provide a major boost to demand in the outlook next quarter.”

Opec+, the alliance of 23 oil-producing countries, aims to reduce market fluctuations and will continue to focus on stability in the year ahead, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told a forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

The alliance's decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day on October 5 proved to be the right one, given recent developments, he said.

Amid uncertainty around EU sanctions on Russian crude, the Opec+ decided to stick to its existing oil production targets earlier this month.

But the group said it was ready to address “market developments” and support the “balance of the oil market and its stability if necessary”.

Global economic growth is forecast to be as weak as it was in 2009 — during the global financial crisis — as a result of the Ukraine conflict and its impact on the world economy, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The world economy is projected to grow 1.5 per cent next year, compared with 0.6 per cent in 2009, as per IIF estimates.

This assessment follows the International Monetary Fund's move to slash its global economic growth forecast for next year due to the effects of the Ukraine conflict, broadening inflation pressures and a slowdown in China.

The fund maintained its global economic estimate for this year at 3.2 per cent but downgraded next year's forecast to 2.7 per cent — 0.2 percentage points lower than the July forecast.