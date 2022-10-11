UK wind farms could have revenue capped under government plans

The UK government is considering plans to cap the revenues made by renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants to ensure they are not benefitting from record-high energy prices.

The government said it would try to break the link between high gas prices and the amount made by electricity producers, without releasing much detail.

The price of gas determines the cost of electricity, so as gas prices soared over the past year, many of Britain’s wind and solar farms were paid much more than normal for their products, even though their prices had not increased by much.

The government said it planned to introduce a “cost-plus revenue limit”.

It did not say whether cheaper gas generators and coal power plants, which also benefitted from the current set up, would be affected by the new rules.

“The precise mechanics of the temporary cost-plus revenue limit will be subject to a consultation to be launched shortly,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Officials and ministers have been working closely with the industry on the details, and the proposal would come into force at the start of next year.

It would come into effect in England and Wales, while the government in London said it was consulting with leaders in Edinburgh to see if it should extend to Scotland.

The legislation would also allow the rules to be extended to Northern Ireland.

“Businesses and consumers across the UK should pay a fair price for energy," said Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“With prices spiralling as a result of Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, the government is taking swift and decisive action.

“We have been working with low-carbon generators to find a solution that will ensure consumers are not paying significantly more for electricity generated from renewables and nuclear.”

Some of the UK’s wind and solar farms are already paying back their excess profits.

Wind farms and other generators built under the Contracts for Different scheme, which was launched more than five years ago, return money to customers when prices are high.

The government and industry have also backed plans for older wind and solar farms to move on to these kinds of contracts.

Weeks ago the government announced a cap that limits household energy bills to 34 pence for each unit of electricity and 10.3p for each unit of gas they use.

“Our actions will mean that energy bills for the typical household will be half what they would have been this winter," said the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng.

“We are protecting people, holding down inflation and preventing Putin’s energy price hike from causing long-term harm to our economy by supporting businesses.”

It is the latest move on renewables by the government amid reports that it was considering clamping down on solar farms built on land that could be used for farming.