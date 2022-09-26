UAE in deal to develop national hydrogen strategy

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) signed an agreement with global engineering and advisory company GHD in partnership with the Germany-based Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to develop its National Hydrogen Strategy.

As part of the UAE's Hydrogen Roadmap and the ongoing commitment to decarbonisation and energy transition, the National Hydrogen Strategy will help establish the UAE's hydrogen vision and inform its policy decisions as one of its energy-mix diversification strategies and net-zero targets by 2050.

“We remain focused on our goal of capturing 25 per cent of the most important hydrogen market. Our ambition is to see the UAE become a world-leading authority on the role of hydrogen in the energy transition,” Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, said.

GHD had initially collaborated with the MoEI to assess the critical elements necessary to establish a hydrogen strategy in the UAE. GHD's scope for developing and implementing the National Hydrogen Strategy is expected to set the direction for a hydrogen economy across the UAE.

“As the global hydrogen economy accelerates through technological innovation, partnerships and investment commitments, hydrogen could be a decarbonisation solution that provides multiple market opportunities across electricity, transportation and mobility, and the industrial sectors,” said Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the MoEI, said,

The UAE recognises that crucial elements must be in place for a booming hydrogen-based economy, including the proper infrastructure, technological readiness, and market access.

Commenting on the agreement, Bassam Halabi, GHD's regional manager for the UAE, said: “GHD looks forward to collaborating with the UAE government in developing its National Hydrogen Strategy in partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. We are committed to leading and supporting our clients, partners and communities in the transition to future with affordable, reliable, secure and low-carbon energy.”

GHD's partnership with the Germany-based Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to develop the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy presents a unique opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the UAE and Germany through contributions to the UAE's net-zero ambition.

Professor Dr Christopher Hebling, co-spokesman of the Fraunhofer Hydrogen Network and director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, said: “The Fraunhofer Society is pleased to make a contribution to the ambitious goals of the UAE for climate neutrality by 2050 by helping to develop a National Hydrogen Strategy.”