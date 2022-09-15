Who is Shell's new chief executive Wael Sawan?

Shell named Wael Sawan, head of its integrated gas and renewables division, as its new chief executive on Thursday. He will replace Ben van Beurden, with the energy company on the cusp of a transition to cleaner energy.

Mr Sawan, 48, currently oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies, as well as its giant gas business. He was seen as the front-runner to succeed Mr Van Beurden and will inherit one of the industry's most ambitious green targets.

Here are some facts about Mr Sawan: