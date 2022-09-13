Oil prices extend gains into fourth day on weaker dollar and fading prospects of Iran deal

Oil prices extended their gains into the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the fading prospects of an Iran nuclear deal and a weakening dollar outweighed demand concerns before the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this month.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, fluctuated in early trade, but was 1.16 per cent higher at $95.09 a barrel at 11.30am UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 1.18 per cent at $88.82 a barrel.

Brent futures rallied for a third day on Monday, settling 1.25 per cent higher, while WTI added 1.1 per cent on the first day of trading this week as the US currency eased from last week’s highs, making buying commodities cheaper.

“Risk appetite is back and that is mainly due to the falling dollar, which is adding fuel to the rally in crude,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

Brent, which gained 67 per cent last year, has retreated after touching highs of more than $140 a barrel in March after Russia began its military assault in Ukraine.

Trading has remained volatile amid the weakening global economic outlook, demand concerns and rising interest rates.

Lockdowns across China that are affecting about 65 million citizens in the world's second-biggest oil consumer remain a concern for energy markets.

Beijing reported in July that the country's economy grew at its slowest pace since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

“Anxiety over China’s consistent use of Covid-zero measures will remain a headwind for oil prices, as will a strong dollar,” Emirates NBD said in a research note on Tuesday.

The US dollar, in which oil is priced, hit a record high on Wednesday against major currencies, amplifying inflationary pressures. On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points in an attempt to tame inflation.

The Fed could make a third consecutive 75 bps interest rate increase when it meets on September 21 to control inflation which has hit a 40-year high.

However, the Fed’s hawkish policy has stoked fears of a recession as aggressive rate increases will significantly slow economic momentum and dent demand for crude.

“Odds for September won’t change even with a significantly soft inflation read,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“The Fed is almost fully expected to raise the rates by another 75 bps at next week’s FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting. What will happen after is, however, up to the data.”

Crude’s recent swings have come amid concerns of additional barrels of crude coming to the market in the event of Iran reaching a nuclear deal with US and its western allies.

However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that it was unlikely that Washington and Tehran could strike a new deal any time and described Iran’s proposals as “clearly a step backward”.

“Optimism that a deal can be reached has faded in the last few weeks, pushing against expectations that Iranian crude could help to offset disruptions to Russian exports,” Emirates NBD said.

Mr Moya said the oil market still remained tight and appeared poised for further shortages as growth outlooks globally appear to be improving.

“European risks could be peaking this winter and China’s cyclical risks are very short-term,” he said. “Demand destruction calls have been overdone and oil seems like it could be poised to make a run back above the $100 a barrel level.”