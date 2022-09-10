Oil prices settle 4% higher on Russian threats to halt exports to Europe

Oil prices settled higher on Friday, with the market largely supported by the possibility of Russia cutting oil and gas exports to Europe, but still ended the week down after days of fluctuating trade.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, climbed $3.69, or 4.1 per cent, to settle at $92.84 a barrel on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up $3.25, or 3.9 per cent, to close at $86.79 a barrel.

However, Friday's strong performance still resulted in a second weekly decline as the outlook on demand was weighed down by aggressive interest rate increases by central banks and China's continuing restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Oil prices continued to rebound with sentiment improving and supply cuts becoming a concern after Russia threatened to cut deliveries to Europe. At the same time, crude could see some selling pressure, with China’s economy slowing down,” said Farah Mourad, a senior market analyst at broker XTB Mena.

For the week, Brent was down about 0.2 per cent, at one point reaching its lowest since January, while WTI inched down 0.1 per cent.

The benchmarks fell by about 5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday, but swung to gains on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would not supply energy to countries that back a price cap on Moscow's crude that has been proposed by the US and Europe in response to the military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, the world's top natural gas exporter. Europe usually imports about 40 per cent of its gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia.

Moscow also warned the West on Friday that their capping plans — which Mr Putin called “another stupidity” — would fail and ultimately lead to the instability of the US and its allies.

Russia “will fulfil the contracts but will not supply oil, gas, or coal to its own detriment”, he said.

On Monday, oil prices rallied after Opec and its allies decided to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day for October amid an anticipated global economic slowdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic and rising inflation in developed economies.

“Over the coming months, the West will have to contend with the risk of losing Russian energy supplies and oil prices soaring,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at broker PVM Oil Associates.

Brent crude has lost about a third of its value since it surged to $147 a barrel in March after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The market has also been put under pressured by economic recession and demand concerns.

Lockdowns across China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, and interest rate increases by central banks have also been nagging concerns for energy markets.

Beijing reported in July that the country's economy grew at its slowest pace since the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

More than 40 central banks globally have raised interest rates in an attempt to tame inflation and support their economies.

The US Federal Reserve delivered another 75 basis point rate increase at its July meeting, bringing the total increase in the Fed Funds rate to 225 bps since March.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank increased its rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points, and said it expects to raise rates further as “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period”.

Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration said in its short-term outlook that global oil demand growth could rise by an average of 2.1 million bpd throughout 2022 and by an average of 2 million bpd in 2023.

It estimates that 99.4 million bpd of petroleum and liquid fuels were consumed globally in August 2022, up by 1.6 million bpd from August 2021.

“As a result of high natural gas prices globally, we increased our forecast for oil consumption in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 as electricity providers, particularly in Europe, may switch to oil-based generating fuels,” the EIA said.