13 EU countries 'completely or partially' cut off from Russian gas

A total of 13 EU countries have either completely stopped receiving Russian gas or are partially cut off from it following the temporary closure of Nord Stream pipeline 1, according to Russia's state-run Tass news agency .

"13 EU states are completely or partially cut off from Russian gas," the news agency reported citing a senior official from the Directorate General of the European Commission for Energy as saying on Thursday.

"As you know, Nord Stream 1 has been closed for maintenance since yesterday, that is, there are no Russian gas supplies to Germany and neighbouring EU countries," the official said.

Russian state energy company Gazprom confirmed on Wednesday that Nord Stream 1 was closed temporarily for maintenance from August 31 until September 3.

