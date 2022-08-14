UAE to host World Green Economy Summit in September

The UAE will hold the eighth World Green Economy Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre next month as the country prepares to host the Cop28 gathering in 2023.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organisation will host the summit on September 28 and 29, in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition and Dubai Solar Show, it was announced on Sunday.

Apart from promoting a green economy, the summit plays a vital role in supporting the UAE’s efforts on climate action and its commitment to sustainability, the organisers said.

"The WGES aims to change climate work into opportunities for development and economic diversity," said Saeed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, managing director and chief executive of Dewa and chairman of the WGES. "The eighth WGES is especially important as the UAE is preparing to host Cop28 next year at Expo City Dubai."

"The WGES provides the ideal and unique platform for exchanging experiences and aligning efforts that support the regional and global agenda for sustainable development."

The summit comes amid the UAE's efforts to adopt green energy, promote sustainable development and strike a balance between economic growth and the sustainable use of environmental resources. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 for Dubai aim to provide 100 per cent of the emirate's total power capacity from clean energy sources by the middle of the century. The UAE aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"The World Green Economy Summit is a major supporter of the UAE's efforts and endeavours to achieve a balance between energy and the environment, and to map out the features of a sustainable future capable of transforming challenges into opportunities, in line with the provisions of the Paris Agreement on climate change,” Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said.

The UAE has adopted a "comprehensive and balanced" approach to climate action through a "well-thought-out" transformation in the energy sector, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Climate Change Special Envoy, said.

"The World Green Economy Summit is an important platform that supports the UAE’s direction and global efforts to adopt innovative green solutions that contribute to achieving a balance between economic and social growth and the sustainability of natural resources, as well as focus on renewable and clean energy solutions."

The summit contributes to boosting the country’s competitiveness and reaffirming its global leadership in building a green economy, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said.

"As we gear up to host COP28 in 2023, we are keen to take meaningful steps in our climate action — most importantly, advancing the shift to a green economy," she said.

"WGES is a leading global platform that drives climate and environmental action through convening decision-makers and experts to assess the progress made thus far in the transition to a green economy, explore the next steps, and expedite collective endeavours."