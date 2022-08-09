Sabic's second-quarter profit rises 4% on higher selling prices

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), the Middle East's biggest petrochemicals company, reported a 3.8 per cent increase in second-quarter profit after revenue rose on higher average selling prices and volumes.

Net profit after zakat and tax for the three months to the end of June increased to 7.93 billion Saudi riyals ($2.1bn), up from 7.64bn riyals in the same period last year, Sabic said on Tuesday in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange.

Revenue during the period rose 32 per cent year-on-year to nearly 56bn riyals.

Sabic attributed the increase in net income to higher average selling prices and sales volume, despite increases in feedstock costs and higher selling and distribution expenses, it said.

An increase in the in share of results of Sabic's associates and joint ventures also contributed to the growth.

"The second quarter strong financial results demonstrates SABIC’s robust operational performance across the different segments," Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan, Sabic's vice chairman and chief executive, said.

Oil prices have increased by more than 60 per cent from last year, supported by supply concerns caused by Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, is up more than 30 per cent since the start of this year, after falling from a 14-year high of about $140 a barrel in the middle of March.

The average sales prices in the second quarter of 2022 increased by three per cent compared with the first quarter of 2022. Sales volumes also increased by three per cent in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Net profit for the first six months of the year rose 15 per cent year-on-year to 14.4bn riyals, as revenue for the period increased 36 per cent to 108.6bn riyals.

For the first six months of 2022, sales volumes increased by 10 per cent compared with the first six months of 2021.

In the second half of this year, Sabic expects its margins to be under pressure due to a slowdown in global economic growth, lockdowns in China, conflict in Europe and continued supply chain challenges, it said in a statement.