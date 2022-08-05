Oil prices remain steady amid supply shortage and recession concerns

Oil prices steadied on Friday after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine as investors weigh supply shortage concerns against slower economic growth hitting crude demand globally.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.68 per cent higher at $94.76 a barrel at 11.11am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.87 per cent at $89.31 a barrel.

“Although Opec+ was a damp squib, rising recession fears saw oil prices slump once again overnight after a negative global outlook from the Bank of England policy meeting,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst of Asia Pacific at Oanda, said.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per, the largest increase in nearly three decades, to curb inflation, which is at a 40-year high of 9.4 per cent.

The UK, the world’s fifth-largest economy, will enter five consecutive quarters of recession, with gross domestic product falling as much as 2.1 per cent, the central bank said, as it warned of a significant squeeze on living standards.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund also lowered its growth forecast for the global economy to 3.2 per cent this year, from its previous forecast of 3.6 per cent in April, due to Russia’s war in Ukraine that has exacerbated inflationary pressures and derailed the momentum of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a slowdown in China.

“Brent crude broke below its 2022 uptrend at $109 in early July and it seems unlikely we will see $110 Brent again this year, barring Eastern European shocks,” Mr Halley said.

The 23-member Opec+ super-group of oil producers on Wednesday agreed to boost output modestly in September amid a slowdown in the global economy.

The group will increase production by 100,000 barrels per day next month.

Oil prices have remained volatile this year after hitting close to $140 a barrel in April following Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions by the US and UK on crude imports from Russia.

“This hasn’t been a good week for oil traders as Opec increased production while there are concerns about oil demand,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Last month, the International Energy Agency trimmed its global oil demand forecast for this year and the next as the worsening macroeconomic outlook and fears of a recession dampen market sentiment.

Oil demand is now expected to expand 1.7 million bpd in 2022 (down slightly from the IEA's forecast of 1.8 million bpd in June) and 2.1 million bpd in 2023 (compared with the 2.2 million bpd June forecast), to reach 99.2 million bpd and 101.3 million bpd, respectively, the Paris-based agency said in its Oil Market Report.

Higher output from Libya, an Opec member, is also affecting the supply side of the market. The North African country restored crude production this week, which could lead to about 1 million bpd returning to the market, said Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD.

Last month, Libya shut down two of its biggest export terminals, Asidra and Ras Lanuf, and its El-Feel oilfield amid the continuing political turmoil that has hit the country's production.