Oil prices surge as China plans to ease Covid-19 curbs

Oil prices rallied on Tuesday in anticipation of higher demand as China, the world’s largest importer of crude, began easing coronavirus-related restrictions, after a decline in the country's infections.

Brent, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, was trading 1.13 per cent higher, at $115.57 per barrel at 3.56pm UAE time on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.94 per cent at $115.27 a barrel.

"Oil prices have remained near multi-week highs this week, supported by surging gasoline and distillate prices in the US, and fears around an EU ban on Russian oil imports remaining in play," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst of Asia Pacific at Oanda.

“If markets start pricing in peal-Shanghai-lockdowns, that will be an additional supportive tailwind for oil prices.”

Shanghai, the largest city in China, reported no new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive days on Tuesday and the city is expected to reopen gradually with the resumption of transport services later this month, which could boost oil demand.

The city had been under lockdown for more than a month as the world’s second-largest economy follows a “zero-Covid” strategy to stem infections.

"With oil prices now at or above their recent range highs, the question becomes just how much further they'll go and how uncomfortable it's going to get," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for the UK and EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa], at Oanda.

"Both from an economic and monetary policy standpoint. The next test for Brent is $120 but let's face it, a full reopening in China and an EU embargo could see prices rise much further."

Oil, which rose to nearly $140 a barrel in March after Russia’s military offensive began in Ukraine, has been trading lower in the past few weeks amid demand concerns, owing to movement restrictions in some Chinese cities. Brent is up by more than 40 per cent since the start of the year.

Supply is also tightening in the oil market as the EU, which is heavily dependent on Russia's energy resources, presses ahead to work out a ban on Russian oil imports. Russia accounted for about 45 per cent of EU gas imports and close to 40 per cent of its total gas consumption in 2021, figures compiled by the International Energy Agency show.

There is also a growing concern over the lack of capacity to produce more oil due to lower investments in the energy sector, amid the pandemic.

“At a time like this, we need more excess capacity to give people the comfort that they have the ability to say that we have a contingency,” Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain on Monday, calling for more investments.

The total investment in the upstream sector of the oil and gas sector fell 23 per cent below pre-coronavirus levels to $341 billion in 2021, the International Energy Forum and IHS Markit said.