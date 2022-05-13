Masdar and NPCC partner to explore renewable energy opportunities

Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar signed a preliminary agreement with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company, to collaborate on offshore wind, green hydrogen and other renewable energy technologies.

The companies will initially work together on offshore wind projects and later extend co-operation to other sectors, including green hydrogen production and battery storage technologies, Masdar and NPCC said in a joint statement on Friday.

“Masdar and NPCC share a common commitment to advancing the UAE’s leadership position in the energy sector and driving sustainable growth,” Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar, said.

“By leveraging each other’s expertise in our respective fields, our combined efforts could play a vital role in achieving the UAE’s clean energy objectives and support our nation’s net-zero commitment.”

Demand for renewable energy resources has risen as the world tackles major environmental issues, most notably climate change and global warming.

The growth of renewable capacity is projected to accelerate in the next five years, accounting for almost 95 per cent of the increase in global power capacity through 2026, the International Energy Agency said in a recent report.

Wind energy capacity reportedly trails only the solar photovoltaic industry in terms of renewable energy expansion. Total offshore wind capacity is estimated to more than triple by 2026, with global capacity additions set to hit 21 gigawatts, the Paris-based agency said.

Partnering with Masdar will contribute towards advancing the UAE’s energy transition and open new avenues for clean energy integration and adoption, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, chief executive of NPCC, said.

“NPCC continually explores new opportunities … in decarbonisation projects in support of the UAE’s climate change initiatives and long-term sustainable development vision,” he added.

The UAE, Opec’s third-largest oil producer, plans to invest Dh600 billion ($163bn) by 2050 in renewable and clean energy capacity and achieve net-zero emissions in the next three decades. The UAE will also host the 28th UN global climate talks in 2023.

Masdar reported a 40 per cent jump in its clean energy capacity in 2021. Its clean energy portfolio displaced about 7.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2021, a 38 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The company’s total electricity generation capacity, which also includes projects under construction, rose to more than 15 gigawatts last year.

Three of the UAE’s energy giants, Adnoc, Taqa and Mubadala, will team up with Masdar to form a clean energy powerhouse with a total renewable energy capacity of more than 23 gigawatts with the expectation of exceeding 100 gigawatts.

However, Masdar did not say by when they aim to hit that target.

The Abu Dhabi-based company is a major developer and investor in wind projects. It has stakes in London Array, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world, and in Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm, which became operational in 2017, according to the statement.

The company is also involved in the development of the world’s largest solar plant at Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi. The 2-gigawatt plant is expected to be fully operational this year.

In 2021, Masdar entered new markets including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Greece, Iraq and Poland, extending its renewable energy investments to more than 40 countries with a combined value of more than $20bn.

This year, Masdar signed an agreement with Cosmo Energy Holdings, a Japanese energy company, to explore the development of renewable energy initiatives, including offshore wind projects, in Japan.

It is also working on green hydrogen development in collaboration with international partners. In December, it formed a strategic alliance with France’s Engie to co-develop a UAE-based green hydrogen hub, with a planned investment of $5bn, the statement said.

Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities last month co-signed agreements with companies in Egypt related to development of green hydrogen production plants in the country, targeting an electrolyser capacity of 4 gigawatts by 2030.

NPCC merged with NMDC in 2021 and operates in the Arabian Gulf, South Asia and South-East Asia. It plans to expand to Africa and the Caspian region. The company owns a fleet of 23 offshore vessels with equipment to support its shallow and deep-water operations in the oil and gas sector.