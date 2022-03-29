Oil market volatility would be worse without Opec+ efforts, Saudi oil minister says

Global oil price volatility would be worse without the efforts of the Opec+ alliance that have helped stabilise the market, maintain order and "decouple" politics from energy, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said.

There can be no discussions of climate change without energy security, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday during the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"If it wasn't for Opec+ we will not be celebrating the sustainable energy market," he said. "Volatlity would have been even worse if Opec+ had not got together."

For several months, the 23-member Opec+ alliance of producers has worked to bring back 5.8 million bpd in output cuts, with another 400,000 bpd due in April, to restore supply that was greatly reduced after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The alliance achieved a historic reduction of 9.7 million bpd between May 2020 and July last year. The groups meets this Thursday to assess the market and decide output levels.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, is down 0.17 per cent trading at $112.3 a barrel at 11.30am UAE time on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, is 0.34 per cent weaker trading at $105.6 a barrel.

