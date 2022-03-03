IEA proposes 10-point plan to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian natural gas

The agency has recommended the bloc to halt new gas supply contracts with Russia, seek alternative sources of supply and accelerate deployment of renewable energy

The EU imported 155 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia in 2021, according to the IEA. AP Photo
Fareed Rahman
Mar 03, 2022

The International Energy Agency on Thursday proposed a 10-point plan to reduce EU’s reliance on Russian natural gas as Moscow’s military conflict with Ukraine intensifies.

The new proposals include halting new gas supply contracts with Russia, replacing Russian supplies with gas from alternative sources and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy as well as increasing power generation from bio-energy and nuclear plants, among others.

EU gas imports from Russia graph

“These steps could reduce the EU’s imports of Russian gas by more than 50 billion cubic metres, or over one-third, within a year,” the IEA said.

The EU imported 155 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia, accounting for around 45 per cent of the bloc's gas imports and close to 40 per cent of its total gas consumption in 2021, according to the Paris-based agency.

Updated: March 03, 2022, 12:47 PM
Business
