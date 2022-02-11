Adnoc Drilling reports 6% rise in 2021 income on revenue jump

Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company’s drilling subsidiary, Adnoc Drilling reported a 6 per cent rise in its full year 2021 net income as revenue from operations rose.

Net profit for the 12-month period to the end of December climbed to $604 million, from $569m recorded for the same period a year earlier, Adnoc Drilling said in a regulatory filing on Friday, to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the reporting period rose to $2.27 billion from $2.09bn reported at the end of 2020. The company attributed the rise in revenue to additional drilling services provided to Adnoc, Adnoc Onshore and Adnoc Offshore operations.

"The strong full year results and successful strategic execution are testament to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for Adnoc as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self sufficiency," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Adnoc managing director and group chief executive, and chairman of Adnoc Drilling.

The company's board is recommending a final dividend of $325m for the second half of 2021, bringing the total dividend for the financial year to $685m, in line with the guidance provided at the time of the company's initial public offering.

"We are also able to reconfirm our guidance objective of 5 per cent annual growth in dividend per share from 2022-2026,” Dr Sultan said.