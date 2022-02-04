Oil heads for seventh weekly gain amid tight supply and depleting inventories

Oil prices are set for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, extending advances on Friday amid depleting inventories, geopolitical tensions and a cold spell in the US that is threatening to disrupt energy supplies in a tight market.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 1.1 per cent to $92.11 per barrel at 1.19pm UAE time on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 1.19 per cent higher at $91.43 per barrel.

WTI is set to lock in a weekly gain of more than 4 per cent. Brent has climbed about 17 per cent since the beginning of the year and is trading above its seven-year high of $91.70 per barrel, achieved last week. Crude has risen more than 67 per cent in the past year.

“WTI crude surged over the $90 level after an arctic blast made its way to Texas and disrupted some oil production in the Permian Basin,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

“The oil market is too tight and vulnerable to any shock.”

Even as thousands of flights are cancelled, the energy market is “fixated over production and not so much on short-term demand shocks", Mr Moya added.

Rising oil prices that are stoking concerns of inflation are also likely ringing “alarm bells” among emerging market oil importers, particularly poorer ones that are also exposed to high food prices, Hasnain Malik head of equity research at Tellimer Research, said.

Crude has stayed buoyant in the past few weeks amid rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. On Wednesday, the US approved the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe, in addition to the 8,500 troops it placed on high alert after Russia stationed thousands of military personnel along the border with Ukraine.

Russia, one of the world’s top oil producers, further boosted its troop presence over the weekend in a sign of a potential escalation that could derail the flow of global energy supplies.

Depleting oil inventories in the US have also boosted oil prices. Inventories in the world’s biggest economy declined by a million barrels for week ending January 28 from the previous week, according to the Energy Information Administration data.

On Wednesday, Opec and its allies announced that they will boost supply to 400,000 barrels per day of crude in March, citing higher demand as the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

The group has stayed on course over the past few months in pledging to bring more barrels to the market. However, its ability to meet its increased output targets has come under scrutiny.

The capacity of some Opec member countries to quickly increase production is shrinking, a report from Bank of America found.

Total investment in the upstream sector of the oil and gas sector fell 23 per cent below pre-coronavirus levels to $341 billion in 2021 amid green transition efforts, the International Energy Forum said in a report last year.

“It seems like $100 [per barrel ]oil is not too far in the distant future and that will continue to be followed by growing pressure from worldwide leaders for Opec+ to deliver more output,” Mr Moya said.

While the oil market should be able to meet demand in the near-term, the significant decline in spending and the “lack of willingness of some producers to invest does leave the oil market in a vulnerable state in the longer-term”, Japanese lender MUFG said in a note on Friday.

“The sheer dizziness of the oil price strength since the turn of the year is leading us to fast forward our long structural supply-side thesis," Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research at the bank, said.

The Tokyo-based lender expects crude prices to rise to $105 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year and advance to $115 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023. It expects prices to peak at about $120 per barrel in the second quarter of next year, averaging $95.5 per barrel this year and $111.9 a barrel next year.