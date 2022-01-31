UAE fuel prices announced for February 2022: 10% rise

Petrol prices in the UAE will rise more than 10 per cent in February.

The rise comes after two months of falls and against a backdrop of surging global oil price. Brent crude reached seven-year highs in January as demand for oil rose while supply remained tight.

The breakdown per litre is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh2.94 – up 10.94% from Dh2.65 in January

• Special 95: Dh2.82 – up 11.46% from Dh2.53 in January

• Diesel: Dh2.88 – up 12.50% from Dh2.56 in January

تمّ الإعلان عن أسعار الوقود لشهر فبراير وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود.#أدنوك_للتوزيع



February fuel prices have been released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.#ADNOCDistribution pic.twitter.com/Yz9zlNuL4M — ADNOC Distribution (@ADNOCdist) January 31, 2022

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The February prices are the highest since they were liberalised.

They were frozen by the Fuel Price Committee in 2020 after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They then started to adjust again in March 2021 to reflect the market movement.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, rose to $91.24 a barrel on Monday morning, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, climbed to trade at $88.01 a barrel at 8.24am UAE time.

The positive market momentum comes amid signs of sustained global demand and a tight supply amid intensifying geopolitical risks, particularly in Ukraine, that threatens to disrupt energy supplies.

"Underlying anxiety about global supply shortages, coupled with ongoing geopolitical risks, have caused the market to start the week on a strong note," Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities told Reuters.

"With an expectation that Opec+ will keep the existing policy of gradual increase of production, oil prices will likely stay on a bullish sentiment this week," he said, predicting Brent to remain above $90 a barrel and WTI to head toward $90.

Crude prices have already climbed more than 10 per cent this year as global economies continue to recover from the pandemic, pushing demand higher. Brent is set for its best January performance in three decades with analysts expecting it to "overshoot" $125 a barrel this year and $150 in 2023.