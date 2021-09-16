Soaring energy costs in Europe spark winter fears

Increasing utility bills spell trouble in the the short and long term as social demands are pitted against climate needs. AP

Scant natural gas reserves have propelled wholesale prices of gas and electricity skywards across Europe, and fears are growing the increases will be passed on to consumers in their utility bills.

The scarcity of resources could even lead to possible shortages in the event of a cold winter.

In the UK many people will see their gas and electricity bills increase next month after the nation’s energy regulator approved a 12 per cent price increase for those without contracts that lock in rates. Officials in Italy said that prices will increase 40 per cent for the quarter that will be billed in October.

And in Germany, retail electricity prices have already hit a record 30.4 cents per kilowatt hour, up 5.7 per cent from a year ago, according to comparison site Verivox.

That amounts to €1,064 ($1,252) a year for a typical household. And prices could go higher still because it can take months for wholesale prices to be reflected in residential bills.

Madrid resident Nieves Leal has already seen her electricity bill increase from an average of €90-€100 ($106-$118) every two months two years ago to €158 ($187) in June, according to her latest invoice.

News of all-time high wholesale prices and the political debate around them has her worried since average prices have already risen 35 per cent over the past year.

Quote Even if I made twice what I make, I don’t think any family can afford these abusive prices Nieves Leal, resident of Madrid

Ms Leal, 63, earns €500 ($590) a month cleaning houses part-time. She and her daughter who lives with her have stopped buying clothes, downgraded their electricity contract to the bare minimum to power appliances, and cook, do laundry and iron only after 2pm or on weekends, when rates are lower.

“It’s shameful but I have no other choice,” she said. “Even if I made twice what I make, I don’t think any family can afford these abusive prices.”

How Europe is combating the energy rises

There are several causes for the price increases, energy analysts say, including tight supplies of natural gas used to generate electricity, higher costs for permits to emit carbon dioxide as part of Europe’s fight against climate change, and reduced supply from wind in some cases. Natural gas prices are lower in the US, which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.

To mitigate the increases, Spain’s Socialist-led government has scrapped a 7 per cent tax on power generation that was being passed on to consumers, cut a separate energy tariff on consumers to 0.5 per cent from 5.1 per cent, and imposed a windfall tax on utilities. Italy is using money from the emissions permits to lower bills. France is sending a €100 “energy cheque” to those already getting support to pay their utility bill.

Italy’s ecological transition minister, Roberto Cingolani, said the government is taking steps to mitigate costs from “international circumstances” and “to ensure that the transition towards more sustainable energy does not penalise families”.

Analysts at S&P Global Platts say electricity prices have risen because of strong demand from places such as data centres and electric cars, but above all because of the increase in the price of natural gas used in generating plants.

Utility companies’ exposure to natural gas prices has increased as emissions-heavy coal plants have been retired, while utilities face higher costs for carbon allowances required by the European Union’s emissions trading system, which is aimed at reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

Natural gas prices have soared to a record above €72 per megawatt hour on Europe’s TTF marketplace. Factors pushing up prices are strong demand in Asia and a move away from linking prices to the price of crude oil that exposes Europe more to market fluctuations.

Nord Stream 2 to be fast-tracked?

One question mark is the recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring gas from Russia’s Gazprom to Western Europe. German and EU regulators can take months to complete regulatory approval.

But “given the tightness of the EU gas market and the prevailing high prices, we expect that decisions will not take the full allotted time”, said Trevor Sikorski at UniCredit Bank.

The tight gas market could bite even more sharply if there is an unusually cold winter. That is because European distributors did not refill reserves depleted last winter as they typically have done in summer months.

In March 2018, when the late freeze known as “the beast from the east” hit Europe, industrial users in the UK got notices there was a risk of interruption, although it did not come to that.

Could Europe run out of gas?

“The short answer is, yes, this is a real risk,” said James Huckstepp, manager for EMEA gas analytics at S&P Global Platts.

“Storage stocks are at record lows and there isn’t currently any spare supply capacity that is exportable anywhere in the world.”

The longer answer, he said, is that it’s “hard to predict how it will play out”, given that Europe has never run out of gas in two decades under the current distribution system.

Quote The one thing we cannot afford is for the social side to be opposed to the climate side Frans Timmerman, EU

Even if the most dire scenarios do not become reality, drastic increases in energy spending will hurt the poorest households. Energy poverty – the share of people who say they can not afford to keep their homes adequately warm – is 30 per cent in Bulgaria, 18 per cent in Greece and 11 per cent in Italy.

The European Union’s climate chief said this week that the 27-nation bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people will not pay the heaviest price of the transition to greener power, and pledged measures guaranteeing equal burden-sharing across society.

“The one thing we cannot afford is for the social side to be opposed to the climate side. I see this threat very clearly now that we have a discussion about the price hike in the energy sector,” said Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues.

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200

Winner: Miqyaas, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Shanty Star, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Alkaamel, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Speedy Move, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​

Winner: Quartier Francois, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories

Laura Shapiro

Fourth Estate

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94+kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka

