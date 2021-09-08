IHC’s Al Seer Marine forms $170m joint venture with energy company BGN International

The demand for VLGCs is expected to be high in the market due to the limited supply of vessels.

Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), formed a Dh624 million ($169.91m) joint venture with energy company BGN International to acquire a portfolio of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) that are used for transporting liquefied petroleum gas across the globe.

The joint venture will also award a contract to South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to build two new VLGCs with 86,000 cubic meters capacity each, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new carriers are due for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively.

“Continued global demand for cleaner fuel-burning sources, such as LPG in emerging markets, will require greater infrastructure including VLGCs,” Reahd Al-Kindi, Al Seer Marine’s chairman, said.

“The partnership will bring together operational, regional and financial expertise to manage the initial portfolio of VLGCs we have just acquired as well as the growth potential in the marketplace.”

The demand for VLGCs is expected to be high in the market due to the limited supply of vessels. As of the start of the year, there were only 312 VLGCs in the world with 18 of those operating as storage units, the companies said.

LPG, a refined product, is in high demand in Asia, mainly as a cooking fuel stored in cylinders for stoves as well as a propellant, refrigerant, vehicle fuel and as a feedstock for the petrochemicals industry.

“With continued growth for LPG demand, expanding BGN’s global infrastructure will be critical,” Ruya Bayegan, its chief executive, said. “This joint venture with IHC and Al Seer Marine represents another strategic partnership for BGN and an opportunity for scalable growth in the foreseeable future.”

The partnership also marks a shift in strategy for Al Seer Marine, which was previously involved in activities such as high-tech boatbuilding and unmanned systems development among others.

Dubai-based BGN International deals in the trading, storage and transportation of petroleum, petrochemical products and other commodities.

