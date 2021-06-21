UAE and UK authorities complete joint programme on tackling financial crime

UAE bodies including the economy, interior and justice ministries worked alongside Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs

Abu Dhabi Global Market. Authorities in the UAE and the UK have finished a two-week programme focused on tackling financial crime. AFP 
Abu Dhabi Global Market. Authorities in the UAE and the UK have finished a two-week programme focused on tackling financial crime. AFP 

The UAE's new Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing and its UK counterparts have completed a two-week programme focused on improving processes to tackle money laundering operations and stem the flow of funds and commodities used for illicit means.

Representatives from UAE institutions, including the executive office, the central bank, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the economy, interior and justice ministries held meetings with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs as well as the Serious and Organised Crime Network, SOCnet.

“In working with international stakeholders such as [Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs], we’ve been able to learn a lot while sharing our respective challenges as financial and commodity-based centres,” Hamid Al Zaabi, director-general of the executive office, said.

Read More

The UAE has strict laws to deal with money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Silvia Razgova / The NationalUAE Central Bank issues anti-money laundering guidelines for licensed financial institutions

Dubai gold trader fined Dh1.35m for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws

UAE's economy ministry begins inspections to ensure businesses follow rules on financial crimes

“By continuing to work in close collaboration, it is the shared view that we will be more effective in our fight against corruption, organised crime and terrorism.”

The UAE has taken a number of steps to strengthen efforts to fight financial crime, having set up the executive office in February and a special court in Abu Dhabi to handle cases related to money laundering and tax evasion.

The Central Bank of the UAE issued new guidance to financial institutions for spotting and reporting illicit transactions this month, and the Ministry of Economy has embarked on a series of campaigns and inspections to make sure non-financial firms like precious metals dealers, property agents and company formation agents – all susceptible to money launderers – are registered on a platform where suspicious activity can be reported.

The collaboration with the UK builds on an inter-governmental conference held last year that brought together policymakers, regulators and other interested parties to share best practices.

"There is much we can learn from each other, given our respective statuses as international financial centres," said Kevin Newe, assistant director of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

Published: June 21, 2021 11:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
Palestinian officials stand next to a lorry carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel in southern Gaza. Reuters

Israel opens Gaza crossing for Palestinian exports for first time since May war

MENA
Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa and Nigeria. AFP / Karim SAHIB

Emirates airline extends restrictions covering South Africa and Nigeria flights

Transport
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast