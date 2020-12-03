Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector economy expands to 10-month high

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy expanded for a third straight month in November. Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy expanded for a third straight month in November, the kingdom's highest reading in 10 months, boosted by a rise in output as the recovery continues from a coronavirus-induced slowdown.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index – a composite gauge that provides a snapshot of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – rose to 54.7 in November from 51 in October. A reading above the neutral 50 level indicates an economic expansion, while a reading below points to a contraction.

"A third successive rise in the Saudi Arabia PMI pointed to an economy getting back on its feet in November," IHS Markit economist David Owen said.

"Supported by output and new business growth reaching 10-month highs, the data suggests a strong end to the year for the non-oil private sector.”

Non-oil private sector output in the Arab world's largest economy expanded at the fastest rate in ten months during November, as panellists highlighted an improvement in market conditions and a steeper increase in new work. Both domestic and foreign sales rose on the month, “marking only the second upturn in new export orders since February”.

Business confidence for the year ahead also improved as firms were encouraged by easing lockdown measures and news about effective vaccines.

Saudi Arabia continued to ease lockdown measures as the country's coronavirus cases on a daily basis declined. As of Thursday, the country has 357,872 infections, 347,513 recoveries and 5,919 deaths, according to Worldometer, which tracks the pandemic.

Breakthroughs in the development of several Covid-19 vaccines boosted the confidence of business owners. On Wednesday, the UK approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin mass inoculation.

Companies in Saudi Arabia sharply expanded purchasing activity in November on the back of new orders, marking the second rise in input buying since February, according to the IHS Markit survey.

On the employment front, hiring activity turned positive for the first time since January. A number of companies linked increased employment to rising demand, despite a further modest drop in outstanding work.

“Employment started to rise, while business confidence strengthened in the wake of encouraging vaccine news and sharper demand growth,” Mr Owen said. “As a result, there was evidence of firms raising investment in anticipation of an uplift in 2021 should the pandemic come to an end."

Meanwhile, Egypt, the Arab world's third-largest economy saw its non-oil private sector PMI drop to 50.9 in November from 51.4 in October due to concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections across the globe. Still, it was the third month in a row of activity being above the neutral 50 mark.

"Weaker rises in output and new business suggested a tail-off in the economic recovery in November, although it came after output growth reached its highest in over six years during October,” Mr Owen added.

“Firms were constrained by a slower increase in export sales, particularly as many countries in Europe tightened lockdown measures to curb a second wave of the virus. Job numbers decreased again, continuing the trend seen for more than a year.”

Though private sector companies reduced their workforce for the 13th month in a row in November, the rate of decrease was the slowest in this sequence, as rising orders and increased backlogs led some firms to expand their workforces, according to the survey.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

Jebel Ali card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m 2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m 2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m 3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m 3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m The National selections 1.45pm: Cosmic Glow 2.15pm: Karaginsky 2.45pm: Welcome Surprise 3.15pm: Taamol 3.45pm: Rayig 4.15pm: Chiefdom 4.45pm: California Jumbo

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

Match info Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73' pen)

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

