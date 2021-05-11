Norway dips into $1.3tn reserves to dedicate $50bn to economic stimulus

Norway's central bank (pictured) could become one of the first to raise interest rates since the onset of the pandemic as the country faces inflationary pressures on top of a large government stimulus. Reuters

Norway is relying on its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund more than ever, as the country ratchets up spending without turning to bond markets to provide economic relief from the pandemic.

The government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, facing an election in September, is raising this year’s so-called structural non-oil fiscal deficit by more than 9 per cent to 403 billion krone, or almost $50bn, it said on Tuesday. Government withdrawals, as a share of the world’s biggest wealth fund, will reach 3.7 per cent, compared with the central bank’s estimate of 3.3 per cent.

“Fundamentally, it shows that the government sees a bigger need for fiscal support throughout this year,” Handelsbanken analyst Marius Gonsholt Hov said in a client note.

The wealth fund, built on Norway’s North Sea oil revenue, has shielded the richest Nordic economy from the worst of the pandemic. The intensity of government withdrawals from the fund forced the giant investor to start liquidating assets last year, marking an historic moment for Norway. Since then, the fund has generated near-record returns as markets rebounded.

“Norway’s fiscal superpower has enabled swift and ample support during the pandemic, lessening the economic hit from the virus. The challenge now is to tailor the measures so that the economy gets back to work,” said Bloomberg's Nordic economist Johanna Jeansson.

Mainland GDP, which adjusts for Norway’s oil and offshore industry, is expected to grow 3.7 per cent this year after a 2.5 per cent contraction in 2020, the finance ministry said.

The measures announced on Tuesday “add to an already expansionary budget”, it said. “This will pave the way for new growth, a green shift, and activity and employment throughout the country.”

Kyrre Aamdal, a senior economist at DNB Markets, says the government’s decision to boost spending this year may in part have been motivated by the upcoming parliamentary elections. He also said that a wider deficit is likely to result in more krone purchases, as Norges Bank converts offshore revenue and transfers from the fund into the domestic currency to pad government coffers.

Ms Solberg’s Conservatives are polling neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour Party. But she faces a weakened parliamentary support base, as junior partners sink to about 4 per cent. That may be enough to put an end to eight years of centre-right government in Norway.

With fiscal policy carrying the main burden in Norway’s adjustment to the pandemic, its central bank is now pegged to be the first in the developed world to start a cycle of interest rate increases as soon as in September.

Norway’s fiscal spending plan “has hawkish implications for Norges Bank”, Lina Fransson, a fixed income strategist with SEB, said in a research note. “We stick to our forecast that Norges Bank will wait until December before the first rate hike as we expect some uncertainty to remain in September, but the revised forecast in June will of course be very interesting.”

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts in the country have been disrupted by a decision to shelve AstraZeneca from Norway’s immunisation programme. A government-appointed expert group has also advised against the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine amid concerns over blood clots.

The finance ministry says there remains “significant” uncertainty over how the pandemic will continue to affect society and warned the recovery may be delayed by new virus variants, challenges with vaccine deliveries and new infection waves outside Norway.

According to analysts at Nordea, Norway will have enough vaccines to ensure that all adults will have had at least one shot by the end of July.

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

The specs: 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 Price, base: Dh853,226 Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 550hp @ 6,000pm Torque: 770Nm @ 1,960rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

