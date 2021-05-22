India’s Oyo offers generous terms for $600m loan

Oyo is one of the largest start-ups in SoftBank's portfolio. Courtesy Oyo

Oyo Hotels, one of India’s most valuable start-ups, is offering unusually generous terms to investors as it seeks to raise $600 million in debt, following a fresh surge of coronavirus cases in its home country that decimated travel and undercut its recovery plans.

Oravel Stays, as the parent company is officially known, is discussing with banks and investors a five-year term loan B at 850 basis points over Libor, higher than the usual guidance given for recently issued term loan Bs in the Asia-Pacific market, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Oyo’s loan also features maintenance covenants, which are usually only included for companies that are considered risky by investors.

The company is hosting a lender call on May 21 and JPMorgan Chase is arranging the deal. Commitments for the loan are due by June 2.

Oyo is one of the largest start-ups in SoftBank Group’s portfolio and its headlong global expansion was backed and fostered by the investor’s billionaire founder, Masayoshi Son. While the start-up was most recently valued at $10 billion, its business has been crushed after the rapid spread of the virus hit travel, following operational missteps that soured partnerships with hotel owners.

Japan’s Mr Son has been a mentor to Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, going to unusual lengths to support his ambitions. Mr Son personally guaranteed loans from financial institutions, including Mizuho Financial Group, when Mr Agarwal, 27, borrowed $2bn to buy shares in his own company as the valuation rose.

As recently as March, Mr Agarwal told employees that Oyo’s India business was growing and that the company was earning the same gross profit dollars in January 2021 as it did a year earlier, before it was first hit by the virus. But the pandemic has since intensified in India, leaving tens of millions infected and erasing hopes for a rebound in tourism and travel.

The start-up, the first Indian unicorn to seek debt from foreign institutional investors, will officially issue the loan through its Singapore entity. Moody’s Investors Service assigned a B3 rating.

“Oyo’s B3 corporate family rating reflects its position as one of the largest providers of budget accommodation in its key operating markets, good long-term growth prospects for the domestic budget travel sector, adequate liquidity to cover its likely cash burn and continued financial support from its key shareholders,” said Sweta Patodia, a Moody’s analyst.

The credit-rating company flagged concerns over Oyo’s short operating track record and history of operating losses, but said a key issue will be the coronavirus outbreak in India.

“Moody’s expects Oyo’s operating performance to start recovering in the second half of 2021 once infections subside,” it said in a first-time ratings report.

“However, if the number of daily infections fail to decline to more manageable levels, the risk of nationwide lockdowns cannot be ruled out, which will delay the company’s recovery.”

The Rub of Time: Bellow, Nabokov, Hitchens, Travolta, Trump and Other Pieces 1986-2016

MATCH INFO Manchester United v Brighton, Sunday, 6pm UAE

The Bio Ram Buxani earned a salary of 125 rupees per month in 1959 Indian currency was then legal tender in the Trucial States. He received the wages plus food, accommodation, a haircut and cinema ticket twice a month and actuals for shaving and laundry expenses Buxani followed in his father’s footsteps when he applied for a job overseas His father Jivat Ram worked in general merchandize store in Gibraltar and the Canary Islands in the early 1930s Buxani grew the UAE business over several sectors from retail to financial services but is attached to the original textile business He talks in detail about natural fibres, the texture of cloth, mirrorwork and embroidery Buxani lives by a simple philosophy – do good to all

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

